New Humble Bundle Features Sonic the Hedgehog

The Humble Bundle has teamed up with SEGA for the latest bundle, which features Sonic the Hedgehog games.

"We've teamed up with SEGA for our newest bundle! Get games like Sonic Mania, Sonic Adventure 2, and Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed Collection," reads the message from The Humble Bundle. "Plus, your purchase will support Extra Life, Willow Foundation, Access Sport – or a charity of your choice!"

For $1 you will get Sonic the Hedgehog 4 - Episode I, Sonic Adventure DX, Sonic Adventure 2, Sonic Adventure 2

Battle DLC, Sonic & SEGA All-Stars Racing, and Sonic CD.

If you pay more than the average you will also get Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed Collection, Sonic Lost World, Sonic Generations Collection, and Sonic the Hedgehog 4 - Episode 2.

For anyone that pays $15 will also unlock Sonic Mania and Sonic Forces.

