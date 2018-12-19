Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin Gets New Gameplay Video - News

Edelweiss has released a new gameplay video of Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin. View another gameplay video here and here.

In Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin, players take on the role of Sakuna, a proud yet lonely harvest goddess who is banished to a dangerous island with a group of outcast humans. Sakuna tames the island by defeating demons using farm tools as weapons while also making ample use of her “celestial scarf,” a magical item that allows her to grapple distant enemies and platforms. Along the way, she establishes a home in a mountain village, which serves as a base of operations for crafting weapons and cooking food. Additionally, as a harvest goddess, she grows rice by following a detailed process that encompasses everything from planting to harvesting. Through this process, across each of the four seasons, she’s able to improve the harvest and hone her battle skills alike.

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC this winter.

