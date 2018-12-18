Fighting EX Layer Gets Sharon, Area, and Terry Bogard Screenshots - News

/ 162 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Arika has released new screenshots for Fighting EX Layer DLC characters Sharon, Area, and Terry Bogard from The King of Fighters.

Fighting EX Layer is available now for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC.

View the screenshots below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles