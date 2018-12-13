Fairy Fencer F: Advent Dark Force Launches for Switch in January 2019 - News

/ 247 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Ghostlight Interactive and Idea Factory International announced Fairy Fencer F: Advent Dark Force will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop in January 2019. It includes all DLC from the PlayStation 4 version and will be 20 percent off its first two weeks.





Here is an overview of the game:

Long ago, a war waged between the Vile God and the Goddess.

The battle was fierce; the two were equally matched. Finally, both sides unleashed special weapons that contained fairies imbued with their power. Using this power, each god sealed away the other within another world. And so, time passed…

The weapons that the Goddess and the Vile God left were called Furies, and the warriors who used them were called Fencers. Rumors arose that the Furies were so powerful, whoever collected them all would be granted one wish. As a result, Fencers fought each other endlessly to obtain them.

By chance, a young man named Fang happened to unwittingly become a Fencer, and saved a girl named Tiara. And she, too, was a Fencer.

From that day forward, Fang found himself an important part of the battle between the Goddess and the Vile God.

Key Features:

Three Stories, Three Paths! In the three stories to play – the Goddess story, the Vile God story, and the Evil Goddess story – friends become foes, foes become friends, and based on your choices, multiple endings can be unlocked!

In the three stories to play – the Goddess story, the Vile God story, and the Evil Goddess story – friends become foes, foes become friends, and based on your choices, multiple endings can be unlocked! Three Ways to Fight and Fairize! Play in Easy, Normal, or Hard mode and switch the difficulty up whenever you want to balance the game to your play style!

Play in Easy, Normal, or Hard mode and switch the difficulty up whenever you want to balance the game to your play style! Three’s a Crowd, Six is a Party! With up to six party members on the battlefield at a time, you can play as all your favorite Fencers!

With up to six party members on the battlefield at a time, you can play as all your favorite Fencers! Shape the World Around You! Customize weapons by fusing them with fairies and change dungeons stats through world-shaping. Even power up Fencers through the fairies’ power to transform, or fairize, during battle and change your world!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles