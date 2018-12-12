Zanki Zero: Last Beginning North American Release Date Revealed - News

Publisher Spike Chunsoft announced Zanki Zero: Last Beginning will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC via Steam on March 19, 2019 in North America.

Here is an overview of the game:

From producer Yoshinori Terasawa and game designer Takayuki Sugawara, the creators of the Danganronpa series, comes a new type of survival game, Zanki Zero: Last Beginning. Explore ruins, dungeons, and islands in this post-apocalyptic world through the POV of eight protagonists fighting for survival while also searching for meaning in their never-ending cycles of life and death.

Story:

God created the world in seven days. It only took one for humans to destroy it. Life as we knew it sank to the depths of the sea…until yesterday. We do not yet know this broken world or the reasons for its downfall left behind here. An earth where ruins drift about, with remnants of buildings, cars, traffic lights… Modern civilization was destroyed, becoming nothing more than debris wading in the sea. New ruins drift one after the other before our very eyes, the survivors who live on one of those decaying islands.

Key Features:

Eight Clones, Seven Deadly Sins, Infinite Lives – Play from the POV of one of eight protagonists in each chapter and explore the dungeons, towers, and islands to uncover the deadly sins of the protagonists’ pasts.

– Play from the POV of one of eight protagonists in each chapter and explore the dungeons, towers, and islands to uncover the deadly sins of the protagonists’ pasts. Survival of the Fittest – Hunt for materials and food while fending off monsters in real-time battle environments; but don’t forget to eat, sleep, and go to the bathroom (seriously, it’s bad for your health and fatal for your party)!

– Hunt for materials and food while fending off monsters in real-time battle environments; but don’t forget to eat, sleep, and go to the bathroom (seriously, it’s bad for your health and fatal for your party)! Live, Die, Repeat – With every life cycle lasting only 13 days, each clone’s stats, abilities, and capabilities differ as they grow from youths to old age. Depending on how you die, you can even earn bonus upgrades for your next life cycle. Take advantage of each life to the fullest!

