The Game Awards 2018 Viewership More Than Doubled to 26 Million Viewers - News

The Game Awards host Geoff Keighley announced via Twitter this year's award show saw viewership more than double to over 26 million viewers. To compare, the total number of viewers in 2016 was just 3.8 million.

The number of viewers on Twitch peaked at a concurrent 1.13 million. Voting from fans increased by 50 percent compared to 2017.

This year viewership of #TheGameAwards more than doubled over last year to 26 million live streams. This is simply unbelievable. Thank you for watching and supporting us across these past 5 shows. Gaming only keeps growing. pic.twitter.com/pd0bIJ3AID — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) December 12, 2018

