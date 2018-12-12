Shadow of the Tomb Raider The Pillar DLC Launches December 18 - News

/ 110 Views

by, posted 43 minutes ago

Square Enix announced The Pillar DLC for Shadow of the Tomb Raider will launch on December 18 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

We're excited to announce "The Pillar," the second DLC adventure for Shadow of the Tomb Raider will be available December 18th on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. pic.twitter.com/5ndVkQwzPU — Tomb Raider (@tombraider) December 11, 2018

Shadow of the Tomb Raider released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on September 14.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles