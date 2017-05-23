Grand Theft Auto V Tops 80 Million Units Sold - News

Publisher Take-Two has revealed sales for Grand Theft Auto V have surpassed 80 million units. 75 percent of the sales are physical, while the other 25 percent are digital. The game is one of the best-selling games of all time.

"The title continues to attract and delight new audiences, especially as the installed base of PlayStation 4 and Xbox One expands further," said Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick.





"What's driving this is that consumers love this title and want more of it," he added.

It is not just Grand Theft Auto V that is performing well. Mafia III has sold more than five million units, Civilization VI has sold nearly two million units. The Civilization franchise has sold more than 40 million units worldwide.

