Tormented Souls 2 Launches October 15 for Switch 2 - News

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Publisher PQube and developer Dual Effect announced the survival horror game, Tormented Souls 2, will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 on October 15. The physical version will come on a game key card.

The game is currently available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG.

View the Switch 2 announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

In Tormented Souls 2, players reunite with Caroline Walker following the harrowing events at Wildberger Hospital, where her sister Anna is haunted by visions of violence and death that compel her to create disturbing drawings destined to become reality. The sisters travel to the isolated town of Villa Hess, in hopes that a mysterious clinic buried in the mountains of Southern Chile can cure Anna of her affliction. Though what appears to be a serene and calming retreat becomes the start of a new nightmare, when Mother Lucia and her sinister cult kidnap Anna as part of their twisted plans.

Desperate to save her sister and escape the clutches of the cult, Caroline once again wields the pneumatic nailer and a wide range of brutal makeshift weapons as she navigates the twisted halls of the facility, calls upon her supernatural abilities to travel to the town’s mysterious “Other Side,” and faces the terrors that await her.

Following the harrowing events at Wildberger Hospital, Caroline Walker hopes for a normal life with her sister, Anna. Yet in the months that follow, Anna is haunted by visions of violence and death, compelling her to create disturbing drawings that rapidly manifest into horrifying reality.

Desperate to free her of this affliction, Caroline travels to the remote town of Villa Hess and a mysterious clinic nestled deep within the mountains of southern Chile. But behind the warm smiles of the facility’s serene staff lies a sickening truth, and the sisters soon find themselves at the center of an entirely new nightmare.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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