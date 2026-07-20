Xbox Execs on Exclusives: 'We Are Committed to Making This Clearer' - News

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Xbox CEO Asha Sharma during the main Xbox showcase in June announced a return to Xbox console exclusives with 2026's Gears of War: E-Day and 2027's Clockwork Revolution. Games already announced for other consoles, like Halo: Campaign Evolved and Fable, will still come out on those platforms.

Xbox chief content officer Matt Booty and chief strategy officer Matthew Ball speaking with GamesRadar said they are working to make it clearer on what games will be Xbox console exclusives and what games will remain multiplatform.

"It's true that the news was a surprise to a lot of people in the company; that's because we wanted it to be a surprise to players," said Ball. This specific decision was made very early. Asha believes that to build a platform, you must have exclusive services and software – in this case, games. And so to return our platform to consistent growth, we need a reliable pipeline of exclusive games."

Booty stated, "There has to be a reason for people to buy an Xbox."

Ball does say that "large live-service titles" will be multiplatform moving forward, however, that doesn't mean all single-player Xbox games will be console exclusive either.

"I wouldn't overly fixate on single-player. I think that's a good rule of thumb, but it certainly isn't something that's carved in stone," said Booty.

"We are the stewards of over 20 game franchises that have made a billion dollars in their lifetime. There are a lot of different games in our portfolio, and we have to think about how different games serve different purposes within it."

Ball added, "We have a framework for these selections, including how we evaluate them. I recognize that this approach is not obvious to all of our players, and we are committed to making this clearer."

Booty did state, "Something you should look for from us going forward is that when we put a date on a game, we will also announce what platforms it is coming to."

GamesRadar did claim that senior officials at Xbox are still deciding on whether to make titles like The Elder Scrolls 6 and various unannounced Activision, Bethesda, Blizzard, and Xbox Game Studios titles Xbox console exclusives or multiplatform releases.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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