MXGP 26: The Official Game Announced for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

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Publisher Nacon and developer Artefacts Studio have announced MXGP 26: The Official Game for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. It will launch in October.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Dominate the track, feel every impact, every rut, every victory. The most intense and realistic motocross experience is finally available. Experience the entire 2026 championship, with its official tracks and riders.

An Official MXGP License Representation

Play as your favorite riders and race on all 20 official tracks of the season in the MXGP and MX2 categories. Every corner, every jump, and every section of track has been recreated with unparalleled fidelity to transport you to the heart of the official season.

A Graphics Revolution

For the first time, the MXGP franchise takes things to the next level with the new Unreal Engine 5. The result? A spectacular graphical evolution that redefines the standards of the genre. The lighting, textures, and environmental details will leave you speechless. The rider animations, smoother and more natural than ever, will make you feel like you’re actually riding the bike.

The Track Comes to Life: Master Dynamic Deformation

This is THE new feature that changes everything! For the first time, the terrain reacts to every wheel pass in real time. Dig deep ruts, create new lines, and Master the track. It’s constantly evolving, putting your skill and adaptability to the ultimate test. The impact on the physics is real, and you’ll need to adjust to changing racing lines.

Game Modes to Forge Your Legend

Perfect your scrubs and whips in Compound or chase the hot lap in Time Trial.

Looking for a fight? Grab the holeshot in a Quick Race against a grid of 20 fierce riders and battle to maintain that position in races of varying lengths. Experience the season of your dreams and snatch the red plate in Championship mode.

Finally, when the starting gate drops in Online Multiplayer, show the world who the best rider on the planet is with a global ranking.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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