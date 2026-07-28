No More Room in Hell 2 Launches August 11 for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

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Developer Torn Banner Studios announced the cooperative horror first-person shooter, No More Room in Hell 2, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on August 11.

"Reaching 1.0 is a monumental milestone for No More Room in Hell 2," said Torn Banner Studios CEO and creative director Steve Piggott. "Throughout Early Access, we’ve worked hand-in-hand with our community to refine, polish, and expand the game into the ultimate high-stakes [cooperative] horror experience. This launch brings the definitive version of the game we always envisioned. We are so excited to finally bring the brutal, eight-player survival nightmare to life, and we can’t wait to see how squads handle the horror when they step into the zone."

Green Man Gaming executive vice president of publishing Chris Jones added, "We are incredibly proud to support the debut console launch of No More Room in Hell 2. Hardcore, tactical horror has traditionally been a PC-dominated space, leaving console players largely underserved when it comes to high-stakes survival. But with this launch, we are thrilled to finally open the quarantine zone to console audiences and offer them a truly uncompromising survival horror challenge."

View the launch date trailer below:

Read new details on the game below:

Ahead of its official launch, the eight-player cooperative player-versus-environment horror title is available for pre-order on the Xbox store today with a 20 percent discount. Launch-day offers are available from 11 August with 35 percent off on Steam and the Epic Games Store and 20 percent off on Xbox and PlayStation Stores.

This milestone release delivers a wealth of new content and gameplay overhauls, capping off two years of continuous refinement since the game first launched in 2024. Backed by over 8,000 community-driven bug fixes and performance optimizations, 1.0 introduces vital quality-of-life upgrades including overhauled difficulty tiers, match reconnect, an ‘Unstuck’ button, an improved user interface and more.

Fans of the permadeath cooperative can expect the permanent addition of the action-packed Survival Mode. Originally previewed during the Free Weekend event, this deadly new game mode pushes squads to their limits as they defend strategic speaker towers from an ever-growing horde of the undead, buying precious time for civilian evacuations.

Designed to offer a smoother onboarding experience, new tutorial grounds and re-tuned difficulty tiers give first-time players room to learn the ropes. The update also introduces an all-new Solo Mode, providing opportunities for veterans and newcomers alike to master map layouts at their own pace—completely free from the brutal threat of permadeath—before braving the high-stakes cooperative progression.

Designed with feature parity at its core, the title’s console debut ensures PlayStation and Xbox players will experience the exact same gameplay systems, survival mechanics, and in-game achievements as PC players. Full cross-play integration unites PC, PlayStation, and XBOX into one shared player pool, delivering faster matchmaking and total freedom to team up on any platform.

Version 1.0 Features and Updates

New Game Modes – Introduces a risk-free Solo Mode for map practice and the horde-defense Survival Mode.

– Introduces a risk-free Solo Mode for map practice and the horde-defense Survival Mode. Expanded Maps – Four new environments: Flooded (Survival), NOTLD (Survival), Lighthouse (Survival), and Bunker (Objective).

Interactive onboarding: New recruits can practice survival basics at Responder Doug’s training grounds.

– Four new environments: Flooded (Survival), NOTLD (Survival), Lighthouse (Survival), and Bunker (Objective). Interactive onboarding: New recruits can practice survival basics at Responder Doug’s training grounds. Character Customization – Players can enjoy fresh new cosmetic packs and evermore ways to personalize their experience.

– Players can enjoy fresh new cosmetic packs and evermore ways to personalize their experience. Quality-of-Life Upgrades – Added a pause-menu “Unstuck” button (relocates players after a 30-second charge), match reconnect, and user interface improvements to help players get back into the action with less friction.

– Added a pause-menu “Unstuck” button (relocates players after a 30-second charge), match reconnect, and user interface improvements to help players get back into the action with less friction. Overhauled Difficulty Tiers Beginner – Timed respawns for smoother onboarding. Normal – Objective-based respawns for tighter cooperative play. Hard and Nightmare – Retuned to be significantly more punishing.

Merit and Assignment Systems – Earn Merits (a new, non-purchasable gameplay currency) by completing Weekly Assignments.

– Earn Merits (a new, non-purchasable gameplay currency) by completing Weekly Assignments. Cross-Platform Achievements – Full, native trophy and achievement support across all PC and console platforms.

– Full, native trophy and achievement support across all PC and console platforms. Community Feedback and Bug Fixes – Shaped directly by community feedback during Early Access, the full 1.0 version features over 8,000 bug fixes and performance optimiszations implemented for launch.

To ensure a level playing field for the global launch, all players will start fresh on Day One. Early Access players will be distributed exclusive tiered rewards based on their historical play, unlocking unique Cosmetic Packs and more.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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