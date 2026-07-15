Dispatch Launches July 29 for Xbox Series - News

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Developer AdHoc Studio announced the superhero workplace comedy adventure game, Dispatch, will launch for the Xbox Series X|S and PC via Microsoft Store on July 29.

The game is currently available for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.

View the Xbox Series release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

From the writers and directors of Tales from the Borderlands and The Wolf Among Us, Dispatch is a superhero workplace comedy set in modern day Los Angeles.

You play as Robert Robertson, AKA Mecha Man, whose mech-suit is destroyed in a battle against his nemesis, forcing him to take a job at a superhero dispatch center: not as a hero, but a dispatcher. In charge of rehabilitating a group of ex-supervillains, you must manage your roster while navigating office relationships and rebuilding your suit for a shot at revenge.

Shape Your Story

In Dispatch, every decision you make influences the unfolding narrative. From banter in the breakroom to life-or-death situations in the field, your choices affect your relationships with the heroes, their allegiances, and the path your own story takes.

Deploy Your Heroes

Use the strategy map to review ongoing emergencies and deploy the right (or wrong) heroes to deal with them. Balance the risks and rewards as you make tactical decisions, knowing that each choice can have lasting consequences for your team and the city.

Manage Your Roster

Managing heroes sometimes goes beyond their powers. Each hero comes with quirks, flaws, and baggage you’ll need to navigate to keep the team together. Upgrade their skills and unlock abilities to boost their effectiveness in the field.

Blending narrative, strategy, and humor, Dispatch explores what it means to be a hero, whether you’re wearing a cape or behind a desk.

Meet the Misfits

Featuring an all-star cast from every corner of entertainment, including:

Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad, Westworld, Black Mirror)

Westworld, Black Mirror) Laura Bailey (The Legend of Vox Machina, The Last of Us II, Marvel’s Spider-Man)

The Last of Us II, Marvel’s Spider-Man) Erin Yvette (Hades II, The Wolf Among Us, Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon)

The Wolf Among Us, Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon) MoistCr1TiKaL (Charles White)

Jacksepticeye (Sonic Prime, River City Girls, River City Girls 2, Bendy and the Ink Machine)

River City Girls, River City Girls 2, Bendy and the Ink Machine) Travis Willingham (The Legend of Vox Machina, Critical Role, LEGO Avengers)

Critical Role, LEGO Avengers) Alanah Pearce (V/H/S Beyond, Cyberpunk 2077, Gears 5)

Cyberpunk 2077, Gears 5) Lance Cantstopolis (Karate, Dancing, Actor)

Joel Haver (Filmmaker, Actor, YouTuber)

THOT SQUAD (Musician: Pound Cake, Hoes Depressed)

Hoes Depressed) Matthew Mercer (Critical Role, Overwatch, Resident Evil 6)

Overwatch, Resident Evil 6) Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction, The Batman, Casino Royale)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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