Emberville Launches on October 27 for PC in Early Access - News

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Developer Cygnus Cross announced the action adventure RPG, Emberville, will launch for PC via Steam and GOG in Early Access on October 27.

View the Early Access trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Tired and confused, you awake engulfed in darkness, in a prison that appears to have no end, known as the Vitromotus. Your memories are clouded, but your desire for freedom allows you to endure.

With nothing but your wits and might, you carve your way out with determination, eager to embrace the light of the sun. Yet, as despair slowly consumes your spirit, a ray of hope shines forward. Imprisoned like countless others, the denizens of a once thriving town, now ravaged by vicious forces, await your aid.

As you rescue them from various, terrible fates, they will lend their skills and help you rebuild their homes. You will learn their trades, secrets, and dreams while assisting them in their many quests. And perhaps, in time, become a legend in the chronicles of their land: Emberville.

Rebuild the Town

Meet and rescue an array of quaint characters along your way. They will show you their gratitude with amazing rewards and useful teachings.

amazing rewards and useful teachings. Get to know the denizens of Emberville, hear their stories, and, if you dare, read their diaries while they are not looking; Fulfill quests, engage with townsfolk, unlock mechanics, and more.

Aid the villagers in rebuilding their town through a large variety of gathering and crafting professions. As Emberville restores itself, it will become a living hub shaped by your deeds.

Venture into the Eternal Prison

Intended as a magical confinement for the unwanted elements of a once great society, the Vitromotus stands instead as a testament to their arrogance and corruption. Find a way to escape it and, if you so desire, aid those unfortunate enough to have been left behind.

Explore the knowledge hidden in its forgotten tunnels, ruins, survivors settlements and threatening environments, and unlock the secrets behind this energy known as kymia, a mysterious power born from emotions that brings those trapped within the Vitromotus back to life.

Over the years, the influence of kymia reshaped the world inside the prison, bringing about strange biomes and bizarre monsters. Brave its depths and learn what hides beneath; you may discover that, perhaps, not all of these creatures are as terrible as you imagine.

Fight Your Way

From sinister creatures to fearsome bosses, face enemies in action-focused combat that rewards positioning, timing, and knowledge.

Unlock unique weapon-bound combos for a variety of weapons and chain different types of attacks to unleash devastating strikes on enemies.

Learn, choose and use different skills from a big range of combat classes that can inherit passive and active skills from other learnt classes.

Customize and Improve Your Character

Enhance your character with an ample collection of skills and weapons that can be improved through leveling, items, and the help of villagers you rescue.

your character with an ample collection of skills and weapons that can be improved through leveling, items, and the help of villagers you rescue. As you gain experience in battle and complete quests, choose from a wide selection of classes that can be changed at any time, each with its own distinctive gameplay and abilities.

The deeper you venture, the stronger your foes will be. You will have abundant opportunities to experiment with various fighting techniques to find the build and weapon category that better suits your playstyle.

Create and customize your character with dozens of options of hair styles, beards, facial features, colors, and more.

Build Your Estate

Customize your personal space within Emberville where you will be able to craft anything needed to help your journey through the Vitromotous and transform your homestead into a comfortable place to relax, from buildings to furniture, plants, and decorations.

Gather a myriad of unique materials to forge not only your combat equipment, but also useful potions, food, tools, and trinkets.

Progress not only through combat, but also exploration, rebuilding, and the various choices you will have to make through your adventure.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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