The Duskbloods Closed Network Test Set for August 21 to 23 - News

/ 268 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

FromSoftware has announced The Duskbloods will be getting a closed network test from August 21 to 23. Those interested can sign-up here.

Here are the times for the network tests:

August 21, 2026 3:00 am to 7:00 am PDT 7:00 pm to 11:00 pm PDT

August 22, 2026 11:00 am to 3:00 pm PDT

August 23, 2026 3:00 am to 7:00 am PDT 7:00 pm to 11:00 pm PDT



Read details on the network test:

A network test involves using a pre-release version of the game to test performance prior to the commencement of service. We plan to conduct large-scale network load tests to check different technical aspects of the game’s online systems. We look forward to you taking part and helping us make The Duskbloods as good as it can be!

Overview

The primary goals of the network test for The Duskbloods are as follows:

Game Server Load Test – We will connect large numbers of players simultaneously to verify gameplay while putting a load on the game server.

– We will connect large numbers of players simultaneously to verify gameplay while putting a load on the game server. Multiplayer Test – We will test for various problems that may occur when multiple people play together in different network environments, and various phenomena that may occur by having many users participate.

– We will test for various problems that may occur when multiple people play together in different network environments, and various phenomena that may occur by having many users participate. Game Balance Test – When real players test the game together, the developers can gather data about how well the game is balanced.

Gameplay

The network test for The Duskbloods allows for up to eight players to participate together in each of the multiplayer matches while the game is still in development. We ask for your understanding that bugs may occur during gameplay.

The Duskbloods will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles