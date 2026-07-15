Next Pokemon Pokopia Event Features Zorua's Hide-and-Sneak Contest - News

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Nintendo and The Pokemon Company has announced the next in-game event for Pokémon Pokopia will run from July 19 at 5:00 am local time to July 27 at 4:59 am local time.

The event will feature the Zorua's Hide-and-Sneak Contest, which will let players play hide-and-seek with the Pokémon to win prizes and an new trophy.

"Zorua can only visit towns with a rebuilt Pokémon Center—so if you want to participate in this event, make sure you have at least one up and running," reads the details on the event.

"For this event, you can also meet up in another player’s world or on a Cloud Island to participate in a contest together! The fastest completion time among all participating players will become the town or Cloud Island’s best record."

Pokémon Pokopia released for the Nintendo Switch 2 on March 5.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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