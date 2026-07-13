Kingdom Hearts Deep Dive at D23 Set for August 15 - News

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Disney announced it will be hosting a deep dive into Kingdom Hearts at D23 on August 15 from 4:30 pm PT / 7:30 pm ET to 5:30 pm PT / 8:30 pm ET.

"Join us for a journey through light and darkness as we commemorate 25 years of Kingdom Hearts," reads the description. "Discover how this saga united Disney, Pixar, and Square Enix, with insights from the creative minds, character voices, and more behind the magic."

The specific Kingdom Hearts game was not revealed, however, it will most likely feature Kingdom Hearts IV, which had a teaser trailer released in June.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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