Koei Tecmo Has Grown From 2,500 to Over 3,000 Employees in 2 Years, Committed to Hitting 5,000 - News

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Koei Tecmo president and CEO Hisashi Koinuma in an interview with Famitsu (via Automaton) revealed the company has grown from 2,500 employees to over 3,000 over the last couple of years.

The gaming company in 2024 announced it wants to grow to a "workforce of 5,000" as part of its mid-term strategy. They remain committed to reaching this by hiring at a steady pace alongside internal training to cultivate talent.

Game development at Koei Tecmo currently operates six brands, including Team Ninja, Omega Force, and Gust, as well as one studio. The company is looking to have the infrastructure in place where each brand is able to produce a steady stream of new releases.

Koei Tecmo is also working to handle its own global publishing of its in-house games as much as possible. This is what led them to self-publish Nioh 3. The first two entries were published through a partnership with Sony.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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