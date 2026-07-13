Koei Tecmo Has Grown From 2,500 to Over 3,000 Employees in 2 Years, Committed to Hitting 5,000 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 549 Views
Koei Tecmo president and CEO Hisashi Koinuma in an interview with Famitsu (via Automaton) revealed the company has grown from 2,500 employees to over 3,000 over the last couple of years.
The gaming company in 2024 announced it wants to grow to a "workforce of 5,000" as part of its mid-term strategy. They remain committed to reaching this by hiring at a steady pace alongside internal training to cultivate talent.
Game development at Koei Tecmo currently operates six brands, including Team Ninja, Omega Force, and Gust, as well as one studio. The company is looking to have the infrastructure in place where each brand is able to produce a steady stream of new releases.
Koei Tecmo is also working to handle its own global publishing of its in-house games as much as possible. This is what led them to self-publish Nioh 3. The first two entries were published through a partnership with Sony.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
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Having an accumulation milestone for number of employees is a very strange goal...
Most companies would say "We need a minimum of xxx to run this factory/production/facility" lol
Companies that are growing and want to expand set hiring goals all the time.
Obviously... they set minimum requirements to achieve very specific goals
They don't usually say we wanna have a workforce of 5000 people for "reasons"
Its just a very strange way to say it
No, I have seen a lot of companies that have set specific hiring goals when they want to expand their ability to do business. There is nothing unusual about this other than the fact that the rest of the video game industry seems to be in shambles right now. K-T has been doing very well over the past decade and growing.
Agreed. My top ten list is full of games that had very small, close-knit teams.
Don't sell to Microsoft
Not how this works. You are supposed to fire 2500 people in the last 2 years and aim to fire 5000 this year. Are you not paying attention?