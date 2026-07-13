Hand-Drawn Isometric Action RPG Lunarium Launches July 29 for PC - News

/ 526 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Publisher Imperfect Games and developer Lunarium Game Studio announced the hand-drawn isometric action RPG, Lunarium, will launch for PC via Steam on July 29 for $17.99 / €17.99 / £15.99.

"Lunarium beautifully balances narrative depth with challenging and dynamic combat encounters, appealing to action and RPG fans alike," said Lunarium Game Studio director Jixiang. "Players will finally be able to embark on this memorable journey and unfold the intertwined fates of Ave and Lune on July 29!"

View the release date announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

In the grim, crumbling world of Lunarium, embark on a fateful adventure as two young women striving to restore peace to their collapsing homeland. Engage in reaction-rewarded battles as swordmaster Ave, neutralizing incoming attacks with perfectly-timed parries and dodges. Team up with the mysterious sorceress Lune, and cultivate Resonance Points during encounters to weaken foes and synergize the ladies’ powerful onslaughts.

Equip a robust selection of charms, known as Embroideries, to gain passive advantages to turn the tide in dynamic battles. Gather precious materials along the way and enhance equipment in the Temple, a blessed sanctuary granting a cozy respite from the dark and oppressive chaos enveloping the world.

Lend a light hand with Lune to overcome tricky obstacles while venturing through gorgeously hand-drawn landscapes including the forgotten Forest, ruined Castle, and dreamlike Archipelago. Take down ancient golems, silence mutated creatures, and confront formidable bosses in epic battles to upgrade Ave and Lune’s skill trees and gain advanced abilities.

Explore themes of memory, self, and meaning in a compelling story of sorrow and resolute determination. Trace the lost origins of both protagonists, discovering the hidden truth behind their converging paths to reach two memorable endings, accompanied by a thematic, evocative soundtrack.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles