Persona 4 Revival Gets Protagonist Sizzle Trailer - News

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Atlus has released a new trailer for Persona 4 Revival that highlights the protagonist, voiced by Nazeeh Tarsha.

View the trailer below:

Persona 4 Revival will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass on February 18, 2027.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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