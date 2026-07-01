Analysts Say PS6 and Project Helix Will Almost Certainly be Digital-Only - News

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Following the announcement that PlayStation is ending new physical game discs for PlayStation consoles starting in January 2028, multiple analysts have predicted the PlayStation 6 and the next-generation Xbox, codenamed Project Helix, will almost certainly be digital-only.

"It is safe to now assume that both PlayStation 6 and Project Helix will be digital only devices," said Circana Senior Director and Video Game Industry Advisor Mat Piscatella in a statement sent to Kotaku.

He does believe Nintendo will continue to produce physical cartridges for Nintendo Switch software, at least through the end of the Nintendo Switch 2 lifecycle.

"Physical media in video games will only last so long as the console manufacturers allow it to, and we’re now one step closer to its death," he said. "It’s a sad day in the world of video games."

Kantan Games Dr. Serkan Toto is in agreement with Piscatella saying, "Would anybody be surprised if XBOX now did the same as PlayStation with their next hardware?"

Niko Partners Director of Research and Insights Daniel Ahmad added, "This move guarantees that the PlayStation 6 will ship without a disc drive and Sony is embracing an all digital future. I think many expected Microsoft to make this announcement first, but Sony has beaten them to the punch."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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