Xbox Reportedly Weighing to Cancel Blade and Close Arkane - News

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First-party Xbox developer Arkane, best known for developing the Dishonored series, is reportedly facing closure, according to sources familiar with Microsoft's plans that spoke with The Verge.

Arkane announced Marvel's Blade in December 2023. The sources claim Microsoft wants to cancel the game as a way of cost cutting. It is also claimed the internal release date has slipped until late 2027 and it is running over budget.

The sources are also claiming Microsoft is weighing closing at least five studios at Xbox. All the studios, if the reports are true, are looking for a buyer or a way to buy out their independence.

Bloomberg's Jason Schreier previously reported Ninja Theory, Double Fine, and Compulsion Games were all facing potential closure and were in talks with Microsoft to go independent. GameBeat's Dean Takahashi this week reported State of Decay 3 developer Undead Labs is in the mix of possibly being shut down.

The sources are stating the layoffs will start on July 6th and will hit most parts of Xbox.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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