Arc System Works Showcase 2026 Set for June 24 - News

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Arc System works announced the Arc System Works Showcase 2026 will take place on Wednesday, June 24 at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET / 10:00 pm UK.

The showcase will feature the latest information on games published and developed by Arc System Works. You will be able to watch it on YouTube.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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