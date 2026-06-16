Pixel Arcadia Showcase Set for August 24, Dedicated to Retro Gaming - News

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A new digital showcase dedicated to retro gaming, Pixel Arcadia, has been announced by Pixel Helix. It is set for August 24 at 11:00 am PT / 2:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm UK.

The showcase is part of pre-Gamescom lineup and is said to be an "authentic show for retro, retro-inspired and classic games, ensuring that heritage gaming is given centre stage during the busiest week in Europe's gaming calendar."

View the announcement trailer below:

“Pixel Arcadia is a dedicated space for retro games fans, one that celebrates this important part of the industry by honouring the trailblazers of gaming past and looking ahead to evolutions of iconic franchises," said Pixel Helix CEO Al Hibberd.

"By partnering with incredible sponsors who share our vision, we are able to support the retro space with true editorial value, allowing developers to keep their resources for making incredible games and connecting them directly with their core audience. In Pixel Arcadia every project shown gets the time, respect and storytelling it deserves."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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