Xbox Reportedly Shutting Down South of Midnight Dev Compulsion Games - News

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Xbox is reportedly shutting down the developer of South of Midnight and We Happy Few, Compulsion Games, according to Kotaku.

The number of people that will be impacted by the closure isn't known, however, the the studio's LinkedIn page says around 90 employees work there. Though, the actual number is believed to be higher.

Microsoft did not respond when asked for a comment by Kotaku.

The original story has since been updated that claims one source has stated Compulsion leadership is in "negotiations" with Microsoft over the fate of the studio. Details of this have not been disclosed.

Compulsion Games was founded in 2009 and has since released three games. This includes 2013's Contrast, 2018's We Happy Few, and 2025's South of Midnight.

This report follows the announcement of the head of Xbox Game Studios Craig Duncan and Xbox Game Studios chief of staff Louise O’Connor are leaving the company this week.

Xbox CEO Asha Sharma in a recent message sent to employees stated, "It is important to have both optimism and realism as we work to reset the business."

There was a report from Bloomberg's Jason Schreier that Xbox is reportedly planning major layoffs. If it turns out to be true the closure Compulsion Games will be apart of this.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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