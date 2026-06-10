Stupid Never Dies Launches this Fall for PS5 and PC - News

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Developer GPTACK50 announced Stupid Never Dies will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam this fall.

View a new trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Set in a monster-ruled otherworldly dungeon, Stupid Never Dies puts you in control of Davy, a timid zombie living at the very bottom of monster society. Defeat enemies, level up, and collect strange items to grow stronger on your quest to bring Julia, a frozen human girl, back to life.

Steal enemy abilities, customize your undead body with bizarre upgrades, and experience fast-paced combat packed with innovation.

Developed by GPTRACK50, a new studio formed by veteran action game developers, Stupid Never Dies delivers a single-player 3D action RPG experience unlike anything you’ve played before.

Companions Supporting Davy’s Adventure

Davy and Julia

Davy—the timid zombie protagonist, and Julia—the frozen woman he falls in love with at first sight.

Dr. Frank

A self-proclaimed “supreme intellect of humanity.”

Access Frank’s Database at “Jupiter Target” to check out your acquired styles, defeated enemies, and explored layers. Plus, claim Enemy Statues, Pins, Badges, Stickers, and more, depending on your kills and chomped cores.

Bessie

A tomboyish biker zombie. Tough personality, never tolerating anyone who got in the way of her driving, whether they were the police or the mafia. She is tasked with bringing Davy back to the surface from the dungeon on her bike.

“Bessie Burger” is a burger joint where you can unlock Zombie Skills and boost rarity levels. This will give you new options for the Zombie Skills that you gain when reaching certain levels inside the dungeon.

Goyle

A stone statue monster unable to move even a step on his own. Possessing clairvoyance and clairaudience, he becomes a researcher who relays information about the dungeon to Davy.

Talk to Goyle in the “Security Room” to access his analytics and see details about your last dungeon dive, materials needed for Bessie Burger orders, Frank’s Database rewards, etc.

Acelino

A Chihuahua man, not a werewolf.

With a sharp mind, he serves as the doctor’s right-hand assistant. He’s also a playboy. Is responsible for Davy’s Body Hack.

Go to “Ink on the Brain,” the tattoo shop where Acelino hangs out, whenever you need to develop and manage your OT (Overtech) Gear, or embed it into Davy.

Boss Battles Revealed

In order to delve deeper into the dungeon, Davy will need to defeat increasingly challenging bosses:

Afleet

Said to have proven their loyalty to ultimate boss KOM (King Of Monsters) by drinking the flames of hell itself, afreets now burn with internal heat that fuels them endlessly. Their fearlessness has earned them high ranks and access to cutting-edge Overtech—such as an enhanced gravity control system that torments foes and even doubles as an exercise machine.

Wyvern

Vanguards of KOM’s army, wyverns fly ahead for recon, but often forget their orders and unleash surprise aerial attacks instead. Allies sometimes wonder if their skulls are hollow to help them fly. Regardless, their ferocity earns them respect and awe, and humans often use their image in heraldry. Classic beasts at heart, wyverns initially resisted Overtech for fear of being labeled “hypebeasts,” but progress soars on.

Other Characters Who Color Davy’s Adventure (?)

Bob Dullahan

A wanderer who’s lived and breathed freedom since time immemorial—one of the very few who dared fight back when KOM seized power. In the end, his head and the glowing core within were devoured. He often sings of liberty, and his style is emphatic, bold, and plainly declares, “I don’t care what the listener wants to hear.” Anyone who objects to his performances he quickly brands as an “enemy of freedom,” and so most have learned to shut up and put up.

Phoenix Zaza Hotfeathers

His grand cosmic duty is to discharge the waste generated by mother earth Gaia’s metabolism; his vibe is someone who doesn’t give a shit. Maybe because next to Gaia’s vastness, individual worries seem too tiny. Or maybe he’s just a moron.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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