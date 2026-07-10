Star Ocean 30th Anniversary Live Stream Set for July 19 - News

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Square Enix it will host a Star Ocean 30th Anniversary Live Stream on July 19 at 4:00 am PT / 7:00 am ET / 20:00 JST. You will be able to watch it on YouTube.

The live stream will feature a look at the franchise's history that includes behind-the-scenes development stories and announce plans for the 30th anniversary. There won't be any new information on new games in the series.

The live stream will be hosted by Neki Matsuzawa (Chiaki Matsuzawa) and Susumu Imadachi (Eleki Comic), with guests Yuchiro Kitao (Gemdrops) and Megumi Komaki (Square Enix).

The first Star Ocean released for the Super Famicom in July 1996. The last entry, Star Ocean: The Second Story, released for the PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam in November 2023.

Thanks, Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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