Forza Horizon 6 Tops the Steam Charts - Sales

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by, posted 17 hours ago

Forza Horizon 6 has retaken first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 24, 2026, which ended June 9, 2026.

Gothic 1 Remake debuted in second place.

Path of Exile 2 is up two spots to third place, 007 First Light fell three spots to fourth place, and Steam Deck is down two spots to fifth place. Paralives is down two spots to sixth place and Subnautica 2 is down one spot to seventh place.

Resident Evil 4 and Resident Evil Requiem re-entered the top 10 in eighth and ninth places, respectively. EA Sports FC 26 rounds out the top 10.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Forza Horizon 6 Gothic 1 Remake - NEW Path of Exile 2 007 First Light Steam Deck Paralives Subnautica 2 Resident Evil 4 Resident Evil Requiem EA Sports FC 26

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Counter-Strike 2 Forza Horizon 6 Gothic 1 Remake Path of Exile 2 007 First Light Steam Deck Apex legends Paralives Wuthering Waves Subnautica 2

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

Previous week - Week 23, 2026

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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