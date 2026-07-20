Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced Once Again Tops the UK Retail Charts - Sales

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by, posted 6 hours ago

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced has remained in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending July 18, 2026.

There were no new releases in the top 40 this week.

EA Sports FC 26 and 007 First Light traded places and are in second and third places, respectively. Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream remained in fourth place, while Pokémon Pokopia is up one spot to fifth place.

Mario Kart World is up two spots to sixth place, while Resident Evil Requiem fell two spots to seventh place. Mouse: PI for Hire is down one spot to eighth place. Pokémon Legends: Z-A is up seven spots to ninth place and Star Fox is down one spot to 10th place.

Here are the best-selling titles for the week in the UK at retail:

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced EA Sports FC 26 007 First Light Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream Pokémon Pokopia Mario Kart World Resident Evil Requiem Mouse P.I. for Hire Pokémon Legends: Z-A Star Fox

Previous week - Week 28, 2026

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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