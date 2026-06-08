007 First Light Debuts in 1st on the French Charts - Sales

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by, posted 13 hours ago

007 First Light has debuted in first place on the French charts for week 22, 2026, according to SELL.

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream is up one spot to second place, while LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight dropped one spot to third place. Yoshi and the Mysterious Book fell three spots to fourth place, while Mario Kart World remained in fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

Nintendo Switch 2

Yoshi and the Mysterious Book Mario Kart World Pokémon Pokopia

PlayStation 5

007 First Light LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight Ghost of Yotei

Xbox Series X|S

007 First Light Forza Horizon 6 LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight

Nintendo Switch

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream Minecraft Super Mario Galaxy 1 + 2

PS4 The Last of Us Remastered Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection EA Sports FC 26 Xbox One Red Dead Redemption 2 Grand Theft Auto V Hogwarts Legacy Previous week - Week 21, 2026

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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