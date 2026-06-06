Wholesome Direct 2026 Featured 53 Games - News

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by, posted 4 hours ago

The seventh edition of Wholesome Direct took place earlier today and was about an hour in length with 53 games showcased.

Games that were shown can be wishlisted on Steam from the Wholesome Games page.

"Returning for its seventh iteration, Wholesome Direct is back and ready to highlight the latest up-and-coming titles for players looking for uplifting, joyful, and hopeful games," reads the description to the showcase.

"The Wholesome Games team has carefully curated a selection of 50+ emotionally resonant titles with news including world premieres, demo announcements, and many more surprises from studios and publishers of all sizes.

"This year's Wholesome Direct will include news and surprises from amazing developers including Frontier, NPC Studio, Stray Fawn Studio, Spry Fox, and many more, delivered by returning host and Wholesome Games organizer Jenny Windom and a variety of guest co-hosts specializing in the wholesome and cozy niche including Gab Smolders, Knimbley, NintenTalk, and more.

View the showcase below:

Here is the list of games that were featured:

Dressmaker

Book Nook

Fields of Mistria

Spirit Crossing

Tinkernest

Moonlight Peaks

In the Drift

Capy Castaway

Discounty (People or Profit update DLC)

Dungeon Tourists

Fourleaf Friends

Is This Seat Taken (coming to PS5 in August)

PS5 in August) Usagi Shima

Milki Delivery

Hidden Folks 2

Lou’s Lagoon

Beastfolk Barber

The Wandering Village: The Last Leviathan

Croakwood

Deer & Boy

Patience is a Virtue

Design and Conjure

Dragon Shelter

Momento

Petal Runner

Froggy Brews

Planet Zoo 2

Cozy Grove

Go-Go Town!

Loftia

Tales of Seikyu

Spiritstead

Paralives (free Unpacking themed content)

Moomin: Midsummer Madness

Humblets

Spiriki

Waterful

Rubber Bird

Hela

Little Cheese Works

Toem 2

Otterly Lost

Walk the Frog

Japanese Rural Life Adventure

Tiny Delivery

Hokko Spaces

Wild Chorus

Anemorie

Colorbound

Fossil Quest

Danchi Days

Pelican Post

Papaya Plaza

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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