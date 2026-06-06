Southeast Asian Games Showcase 2026 Featured 36 Games - News

/ 710 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

The Southeast Asian Games Showcase took place earlier today and came in under an hour in length. It featured 36 games from developers based in Southeast Asia.

Games that were shown can be wishlisted on Steam from the Southeast Asian Games Showcase page.

"Celebrate Southeast Asian game developers and check out the latest and greatest games from Southeast Asian based or Southeast Asian led teams at the Southeast Asian Games Showcase 2026," reads the description to the showcase.

View the showcase below:

Here is the list of games that were featured:

TCG Card Shop Simulator

No Straight Roads 2

Nightmare Circus

Am I Nima

Cable City

Neko Station

Nol

Meaningless Random Numbers

KuloNiku: Bowl Up!

GigaBash Mobile

Mobile Puni the Florist

Kidbash: Super Legend

Late Night Duty

Growing My Manhole

Building Relationships

Lost & Found

Kooeh: A Timeless Delight!

Montabi

Memoirium

Table Flip Simulator

Just a Shadow Game

Sepak U

Hellheart Breaker

In Full Bloom

Duo Quest

Mirth Island

Scarlet Record

Merry Crisis

Prove You’re Human

Verde

13Z: The Zodiac Trials

OverHours

Dungeon Hotpot

Work Work Work

Until Then – Afterimages DLC

Hoa 2

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles