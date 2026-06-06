Monster Hunter Wilds is in Development for Switch 2 - News

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Capcom announced Monster Hunter Wilds is in development for the Nintendo Switch 2.

"Notice Regarding Monster Hunter Wilds," said Capcom. "Development of the Nintendo Switch 2 version of Monster Hunter Wilds is currently underway as a new platform.

"Official information such as the release date will be announced at a later time, so please stay tuned for further updates."

Monster Hunter Wilds first released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in February 2025.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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