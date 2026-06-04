Spyder: Agent 8 Announced for PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, and PC - News

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Publisher PQube and developer Sumo Digital have announced stealth adventure game, Spyder: Agent 8, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in 2026.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

From the BAFTA award-winning studio Sumo Digital comes a one-of-a-kind spy adventure!

Set in a retro-futuristic 1970s spy world, you play as Agent 8: the world’s tiniest and most adorable robot spider superspy. Built by the British Spy Agency EP-8 using experimental technology, Agent 8 was made for top-secret missions. With sticky sucker feet that cling to any surface, this little spy can crawl anywhere—even upside down.

Your mission is to stop the evil organization S.I.N and save the world. From rescuing astronauts to sabotaging a submarine or stopping a speeding train, every level is packed with tiny spy-sized missions. Use Agent 8’s gadgets to slip past obstacles, explore every corner, and uncover clever surprises. It’s all about problem-solving, stealth, and adventure!

Unleash your Spyder skills and become the ultimate superspy!

High-Tech Spider

Play as Agent 8, a tiny spy gadget that moves like a real spider! A clever, charming hero who can crawl into every hidden corner.

Spy Stealth Adventure

Sneak through exciting maps and complete daring missions. Hide from cameras, stay undetected, and outsmart obstacles before disaster strikes!

Spy Tools

Equipped with all the gadgets and gizmos you’ll need, use tools like your cutting torch to slice through panels or your web grapple to swing across gaps as you take on exciting spy missions

Clever Moves

Solve fun environmental puzzles! Push, pull, and launch objects to open secret paths, trigger surprises, and find creative ways to complete each mission.

Cool Vibes

Step into a colorful retro world inspired by 1970s spy films. Detailed, lively visuals bring every mission to life, making you feel like a true superspy.

Spider Vision

Crawl upside down, across walls, ceilings, and floors while the camera smoothly follows your moves. Take control or let it guide you for full crawling fun!

Secret Stash

Play levels again and again to uncover hidden treasures, find collectibles, and unlock trophies. A Spyder’s mission isn’t over until every secret is discovered!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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