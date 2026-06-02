'Vampire Soulsvania' Game Bathory: Heritage Announced for Switch and PC - News

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Developer Moonana have announced "vampire Soulsvania" game, Bathory: Heritage, for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. It will launch in in 2027.

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Play as Ursula Bathory, the vampire Princess, awakened from a centuries long slumber to claim her throne of blood in this Vampire Soulsvania inspired by Castlevania, Nosferatu, and gothic Victorian literature classics.

Story

Next in line to the Throne of Blood, Ursula Bathory has been poisoned and locked in a coffin for decades by her own mother, Queen Regent Elizabeth Bathory. Now awakened from her slumber, she seeks revenge and to reclaim her rightful place as Queen of Vampires.

Key Features:

Play as vampire princess Ursula Bathory, fighting a war of succession against her mother, Elizabeth Bathory.

Conquer the domain of Elizabeth Bathory, defeat her servants and assert your place as Vampire Queen within the inhuman halls of Čachtice Castle. Explore ghostly libraries, royal galleries, be embraced by the world inside paintings and uncover the past that connects Vampires and Humans.

Attack using your own Life, creating an intense combat experience where you’re constantly calculating when to Attack or Defend. Enemies spill Blood when struck, so claim their Blood to regenerate your own and find an edge in combat, as Vampire Princess.

Each Attack can be refined through various magics of Blood, Fire and Bone. Choose your Artifacts carefully and customize your arsenal of attacks in order to defeat the many foes that await you within Elizabeth Bathory’s Castle.

Steal the Spells of your foes and Transform into Great Vampiric Beasts as you grow your power as a contender for the Throne of Blood.

Uncover the secrets of the Vampire underworld society and the Church conspiracy.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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