Zombie Extraction Game Pale Tide Announced for PC - News

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Developer Aberratic has announced top-down zombie extraction survival game, Pale Tide, for PC via Steam.

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

A top-down zombie extraction survival game where you and your dog scavenge resources from deadly infected zones. Rescue survivors, and return to a hidden bunker to upgrade your gear, grow your crew, and prepare your escape before the largest horde ever witnessed floods the region, the Pale Tide.

Survive the Tide

After a mysterious outbreak turns most of the population into feral undead, surviving one zombie is manageable. Surviving the horde is another story.

Guided by a faint radio signal, you and your loyal dog discover a hidden bunker led by Marcus, one of the last survivors still trying to keep a small community alive. It is not much, but it is shelter. And in a world where every noise can attract death, shelter is everything.

Supplies are running low. Food, ammo, medicine, materials, none of it will last forever. To survive, you will need to leave the safety of the bunker, venture into infected zones, scavenge whatever you can carry, and make it back alive.

Every expedition is a risk. Everything you bring home could keep someone alive one more day.

Scavenge and Extract

Everything starts, and can end, outside.

Explore dangerous zones filled with abandoned supplies, hidden secrets, rare equipment, and deadly threats. Search buildings, recover weapons, gather materials, and decide how far you are willing to push before the situation turns against you.

Going deeper means better rewards, but also greater danger. Sometimes, the smartest choice is to extract early with what you have. Other times, greed, panic, or one bad decision can cost you everything.

Manage the Bunker

Turn a fragile shelter into a place worth surviving for.

Expand and upgrade your underground shelter, improve its facilities, and manage the resources your community depends on. Rescue survivors and bring them back safely to unlock new missions, specialized equipment, and valuable support for future expeditions.

But every survivor is another mouth to feed. Every upgrade costs precious materials. Every decision has consequences.

Survival often means fighting smarter, not harder. But not every time.

Face the Infected

The infected do not stop. They do not get tired. And when the horde finds you, every second counts!

Face intense extraction runs where planning, movement, and firepower decide whether you make it home or become another body in the streets. Use a wide variety of weapons, tools, and equipment to survive against overwhelming odds.

Upgrade your gear, adapt your playstyle, and prepare for increasingly dangerous zones where new threats force you to rethink your strategy.

Risk, Reward, Survival

Survival is about knowing when to run… Do you head out with your best weapon and hope the reward is worth it? Do you save ammo for emergencies? Do you rescue a survivor even if it means staying outside longer? Do you return early with enough supplies to last another day, or push deeper for the one resource your bunker desperately needs?

The survivors need hope. Go out. Bring back what you can. Make it home alive!

Key Features:

Explore and scavenge infected zones for supplies, weapons, materials, and rare equipment.

Upgrade your loadout to explore deeper and more dangerous areas.

Customize your dog and character for survival.. And style!

Build and upgrade your bunker to support a growing group of survivors.

Manage scarce resources where every item brought back can make a difference.

Rescue stranded survivors and unlock unique missions and specialized gear.

Fight or flee from hordes during tense extraction-focused expeditions.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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