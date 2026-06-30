The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered Launches August 11 for Switch 2 - News

/ 154 Views

by, posted 52 minutes ago

Bethesda has announced The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 on August 11. The physical version includes the game on the card and is available now for pre-order.

The game first released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store in April 2025.

View the Switch 2 release date trailer below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles