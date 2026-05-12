PlayStation Exec Says 'Industry Should be Super Optimistic' With Upcoming Lineup - News

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Sony Interactive Entertainment VP of second and third-party content Christian Svensson in an interview with The Game Business says the lineup of games coming over the next few years are "unbelievably positive" and the "industry should be super optimistic."

"In the future there’s going to be more touch points with players than ever, and figuring out how to navigate the number of devices, the number of audience segments, and finding your audience for your game, that’s going to continue to be where the challenge is," said Svensson.

"I’m in an incredibly privileged position to have amazing visibility into what games will be for the next 3, 4, 5 years. I literally cannot explain to you… last year was an amazing year for games. This year will be even better. Next year will be better still. The trajectory of content is unbelievably positive. And we as an industry should be super optimistic about where we’re going in spite of the headwinds."

He added, "And obviously the decisions we’re making now take into account where we are at this moment. We’re anticipating where we’re going to be. There are no dire times for the industry ahead as far as I’m concerned. Very smart decisions are being made by our partners and by platforms. Be more comfortable than you think you should be."

This November will see the release of what will be the biggest game launch of the generation with Grand Theft Auto VI. Also coming out later this year are PlayStation's Marvel's Wolverine, Xbox's Forza Horizon 6, Halo Campaign Evolved, Gears of War E-Day, and Fable, Nintendo's Star Fox, Yoshi and the Mysterious Book, and Splatoon Raiders, and third-party games 007: First Light, Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve, Control Resonant, and many more.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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