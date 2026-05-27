Aggelos 2 Launches August 27 for PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

/ 497 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Publishers PQube and PixelHeart, and developer Wonderboy Bobi announced the action platformer, Aggelos 2, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on August 27.

View the overview trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

In Aggelos 2 players will enjoy lightning-fast combat and precision platforming as they take on the role of an Aggelos, the highest order of angels, chosen by Balro to venture through the Kingdom of Lumen, domain of the supreme God of Light. But, with Lumen under siege and the Gods facing imminent defeat at the hands of the Army of Darkness, players are forced to embrace a shadowy new form to survive the chaos of both light and dark realms.

Building on the retro-style 2D side-scrolling exploration and combat that first introduced players to the Kingdom of Lumen, Aggelos 2 delivers enhanced visuals and deeper gameplay systems. Players will navigate the labyrinthine landscape of two interconnected worlds, requiring them to carefully chart their path forward before looping back to unlock previously inaccessible areas.

Aggelos 2 is an explosive action-platformer where lightning-fast combat, precision platforming, and two opposing worlds collide. As an Aggelos, the highest order of angels, you are chosen by Balro to venture through the Kingdom of Lumen, domain of the supreme God of Light. But with Lumen under siege and the Gods facing imminent defeat at the hands of the Army of Darkness, you are forced to embrace a shadowy new form to survive the chaos of both light and dark realms.

While your angelic side favors a slower, disciplined approach, your demon form is highly agile, aggressive, and bristling with dark powers. Mastering the shift between both forms is key to survival, and only by balancing order and chaos can you hope to overcome formidable enemies, deadly obstacles, and challenging puzzles along your path.

Parallel Realms

Explore two massive interconnected maps, each with their own unique characteristics, enemies to fight, secrets to discover, and challenges to overcome.

Dual Combat System

Switch between Angel and Demon forms to change the world and your playstyle, from precise defenses to fast assaults, mastering timing, strategy, and reflexes.

Emerge Victorious

Take on hordes of enemies and conquer 13 massive bosses across both realms. Steel yourself for memorable encounters that build on the original game’s signature battles.

Puzzles of Discovery

Solve challenges by mastering skills, memorising routes, manipulating mechanisms, avoiding traps, and interacting with the world to reveal secrets and new paths.

Grow Your Power

Collect orbs to unlock devastating special attacks, boost your strength and increase your survivability, adding a tactical layer to your progression.

Evolve to Survive

Unlock new skills as you progress, from flight and wall grabs to dashes and powerful special attacks, offering up new ways to explore and reach previously inaccessible areas.

Stunning 16-Bit Artwork

Striking pixel art and detailed sprites designed to complement smooth, fast-paced 2D gameplay.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles