Deer & Boy Launches in June for PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, and PC - News

/ 356 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Dear Villagers and developer Lifeline Game Studio announced the platformer, Deer & Boy, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in June.

View the release window trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

A warm and poetic journey to rediscover wonder. An animated film you can play!

A runaway boy meets a fragile fawn. Experience their silent bond through stunning visuals and music in this poetic cinematic adventure that speaks directly to the heart.

An Original and Evolving Adventure

Your companion grows from vulnerable fawn to majestic deer, changing how you play together. Protect your fragile friend early on, then work as equals with evolving abilities.

A Story for Everyone

Young players will see a beautiful friendship between a boy and his deer. Adult players may discover deeper themes about healing and finding strength through companionship. Everyone finds their own meaning in this contemplative experience.

Deer & Boy offers understanding layers that make it perfect for solo play or sharing with family.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles