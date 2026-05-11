No Case Should Remain Unsolved Launches This Summer for PS5 - News

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Publisher PLAYISM and developer Somi announced the mystery adventure game, No Case Should Remain Unsolved, will launch for the PlayStation 5 this summer.

The game is currently available for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

View the PlayStation 5 announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

“I remember how surprised I was when I first saw this case. Everyone involved was lying, for one reason or another.”

No Case Should Remain Unsolved is a detective game where players uncover and piece together memory fragments to solve a long-forgotten case. Follow former police detective Jeon Gyeong as she acquires clues and testimony relating to the case of a missing girl.

Story

February 5, 2012. A little girl named Seowon is reported missing from a playground. Police launch an investigation and question witnesses and suspects, but Seowon’s case is never solved.

Twelve years after Senior Inspector Jeon Gyeong’s retirement, she is visited by a young police officer: a woman who pleads with her to reexamine Seowon’s case.

But with each uncovered memory, only one thing becomes clear: everyone in Seowon’s vicinity was lying.

Features:

Experience an imaginative reasoning system where players connect memories like pieces of a jigsaw puzzle.

an imaginative reasoning system where players connect memories like pieces of a jigsaw puzzle. Uncover passcodes, keys, 54 conversations, and two hidden truths.

Over the course of a two to three-hour playthrough, players will learn why Seowon’s disappearance is the only case Jeon Gyeong has left unsolved.

Also featuring an original soundtrack by Seongyi Yi, composer of Legal Dungeon and The Wake!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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