Arcade Archives Arkanoid Launches Tomorrow, May 7 - News

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Developer Hamster announced Arcade Archives 2 Arkanoid will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S, and Arcade Archives Arkanoid for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on May 7.

Arcade Archives 2 Arkanoid is priced at $9.99 / 1,100 yen, while Arcade Archives Arkanoid will cost $7.99 / 837 yen. An upgrade will be available for $2.99 / 330 yen.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Arkanoid is a brick breaker released by TAITO in 1986.

Take the helm of the spacecraft “Vaus” and bounce the Energy Ball to shatter the Space Walls.

Your goal is to escape from the dimension of a warped labyrinth and return to the mothership “Arkanoid.” Collecting power-up items will give you the edge you need to conquer each stage!

The Arcade Archives series is developed with the concept of faithfully reproducing classic arcade games. It also includes convenient features such as difficulty and screen settings, rewind, rapid-fire, and multiple save slots. In addition, players can compete for the best scores with players around the world through online rankings.

Arcade Archives 2 adds a new “Time Attack Mode” to the lineup of “Original Mode,” “Hi Score Mode,” and “Caravan Mode” included in the Arcade Archives series. In “Time Attack Mode,” players compete to clear the game as quickly as possible, regardless of the score achieved. VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) support has also been added, allowing gameplay to be reproduced even closer to the original arcade experience.

Please enjoy these iconic arcade games that defined an era with the Arcade Archives series!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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