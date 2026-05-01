Blood: Refreshed Supply Launches May 7 for Switch 2 - News

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Developer Nightdive Studios announced the horror first-person shooter, Blood: Refreshed Supply, will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 on May 7.

The game is currently available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG.

Read details on the game below:

Blood: Refreshed Supply is a horror-themed first-person shooter with an intense Lovecraftian atmosphere, casting players as Caleb, an undead gunslinger on a quest for revenge against the dark god Tchernobog. Armed with a bizarre and devastating arsenal ranging from pitchforks and flare guns to voodoo dolls and life leeches, players blast their way through 42 blood-soaked levels and battle across haunting graveyards, carnivals and occult temples, dismembering swarms of cultists, zombies and gargoyles in a blend of 90s action and modern technical enhancements.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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