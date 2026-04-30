Nacon Connect 2026 Set for May 7 - News

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by, posted 4 hours ago

Nacon after a delay announced Nacon Connect 2026 is set for Thursday, May 7 at 11:00 am PT / 2:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm UK. You will be able to watch it on YouTube and Twitch.

The showcase will feature "exciting updates on our biggest games, brand-new announcements, and exclusive surprises." Confirmed games include The Mound, Edge of Memories, Endurance Motorsport Series, and Hunter: The Reckoning – Deathwish.

View a teaser trailer of the showcase below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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