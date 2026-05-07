Curse of the Crimson Stag Launches in 2026 for PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, and PC - News

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Pblisher Daedalic Entertainment and developer ONE-O-ONE Games announced the title for The Fading of Nicole Wilson has been changed to Curse of the Crimson Stag and will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in 2026.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Curse of the Crimson Stag is a story-driven mystery thriller in which you explore a blurred line between supernatural occurrences and past tragedy. Uncover what led to the abandoning of the once luxurious Whiteroot Hotel. Local myth tells of a wrathful spirit known as the Crimson Stag…

Story

Feeling stuck in her backwater hometown, a teenager named Brit jumps at the chance for a life-changing adventure: to assist in the making of a documentary about the derelict Whiteroot Hotel. The once luxurious hotel stands abandoned in the American Northwest, with local folklore spinning tales of ghostly hauntings and of angry spirits being the reason for its desertion.

Once built by a wealthy businessman hoping to bring tourism to the area, Whiteroot Hotel ended up being the stage for a series of mysterious deaths and the complete downfall of its owners. Abandoned and left to rot, its walls have held the secrets of its past for 18 years.

The people of the area, with a strong connection to local myth and folklore, tell of an entity known as the Crimson Stag—a protective spirit of sort—which supposedly inhabits the dark woods of the area. Whether it’s local superstition or not: Everything about this seems like a perfect setup for a documentary and a chance for Brit to be discovered.

Once Brit starts her exploration of the hotel, as instructed by professional ghost hunter Emily, it quickly becomes clear that she is in over her head. The Whiteroot Hotel does not surrender its secrets easily and, whether it is supernatural forces or dark machinations, the Curse of the Crimson Stag soon threatens to claim her as well.

Features:

A narrative adventure game combining exploration, puzzle solving and investigation.

Thick folk-horror atmosphere and a mysterious, thrilling narrative.

atmosphere and a mysterious, thrilling narrative. Explore beautiful and haunting locations within Whiteroot Hotel and its surroundings.

Binaural audio for a truly immersive experience.

Intriguing, touching and adult storytelling, combining mystery and horror.

Flawed, relatable characters confronting a net of schemes and lies.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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