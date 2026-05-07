Endurance Motorsport Series Launches This Summer for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

/ 86 Views

by, posted 26 minutes ago

Publisher Nacon and developer KT Racing announced the racing game, Endurance Motorsport Series, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC via Steam this summer.

View the Galeao traick trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Endurance Motorsport Series immerses you in the heart of this unique experience: get behind the wheel as a driver, but also step into the shoes of the race engineer to make crucial decisions from the pit lane.

An Innovative Concept

In motorsport, endurance is the ultimate discipline of strategy and teamwork. More than just pure speed, perfect team coordination is the key to success. Endurance Motorsport Series immerses you in the heart of this unique experience: get behind the wheel as a driver, but also step into the shoes of the race engineer to make crucial decisions from the pit lane.

Endurance Motorsport Series offers gameplay where you must adapt your strategy in the face of race uncertainties with incidents, changing weather, mechanical issues, and more. To win, you must be as decisive as your precision behind the wheel and find the perfect balance between speed and consistency to lead your team to victory. The challenge intensifies with the ability to manage up to 3 cars simultaneously, whether they are competing in the same or different categories.

In the Shoes of the Race Engineer

Take control from the pit wall with Engineer Mode. Your mission: oversee every detail of the race to give your driver the edge. Keep an eye on the live timing and race events, prepare pit stops for the perfect moment, define the overall strategy, monitor the weather to anticipate tire changes, and manage necessary repairs. Every decision can change the course of the race.

Rich and Original Content

Endurance racing is known for its incredible lineup of cars with diverse performance levels. Get behind the wheel of the most beautiful Hypercars, LMP2s, and GTs from the most prestigious manufacturers: Porsche, Lamborghini, Aston Martin, Cadillac, Toyota, BMW, Alpine, and many more. In Endurance Motorsport Series, you can adjust your race duration from 20 minutes to an hour, with events that can last up to 24 hours in the future.

Face your competitors on a selection of world-renowned official circuits (Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Fuji Speedway, Spa-Francorchamps, Le Mans, Indianapolis Motor Speedway…), as well as on original tracks specially designed for endurance racing. Discover four exclusive circuits ready to host memorable battles: Mangaotaki in New Zealand, Nevada Motor Speedway in the USA, Circuito do Galeão in Brazil, and Khor Promenade in Abu Dhabi.

Game Modes for Everyone

Live a tailor-made experience thanks to the different game modes. Whether you prefer the solo challenge of Championship, Quick Race, and Time Trial modes, or the intensity of online competition, there are many possibilities.

The cooperative player-versus-player mode is the perfect embodiment of the endurance team spirit. Form a team of three players and face other teams online. Within your team, each member chooses their role: Driver or Engineer. But never forget: victory is a collective effort. Unite your talents and strategies to overcome all the challenges of an endurance race.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles