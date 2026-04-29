Microsoft Giving Xbox Employees an Xbox Email Address - News

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Xbox CEO Asha Sharma and Xbox executive vice president and chief content officer Matt Booty in an "We Are Xbox" message sent to employees last week revealed a new mission statement that included changing the company name changing from "Microsoft Gaming" back to "Xbox" and a reevaluation of Xbox exclusives.

The Verge's Tom Warren spoke with sources at Xbox has reported Xbox employees will be getting their own @xbox.com email address next month and will replace existing@microsoft.com addresses as the default way to send emails. Mojang employees will also be given their own @mojang.com email address.

Employees will be able to opt out and keep their Microsoft email address as the default. Xbox and Mojang employees will still retain their @Microsoft.com email aliases.

The email change is being done as a way of "strengthening the Xbox identity inside and outside of Microsoft," according to an internal Xbox memo.

Activision and Bethesda still used their own domain names for emails despite being acquired by Microsoft several years ago.

Some Xbox employees when putting in a request to Microsoft's IT department were able to get an @

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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