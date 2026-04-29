GreedFall Developer Spiders is Officially Shutting Down - News

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by, posted 2 hours ago

Following a report yesterday, GreedFall developer Spiders announced it is shutting shut down.

The GreedFall 2: The Dying World DLC that has been planned will still release by publisher Nacon, but that is it.

"First off, we apologise for the silence over the past month - it's been a while," said the developer on social media. "We're going to cut straight to the chase so you're not left wondering: After a long period without clear answers, we have received confirmation that Spiders is being liquidated.

"What does it mean? This means the company as a whole no longer exists. We'll cease our functions immediately. The planned DLC will release via Nacon, and then-- well, that's it. We're sorry that it's come to this and would like to thank each and every one of you for your support over the years.

"If you have any questions or run into issues with your games, please contact Nacon directly as we'll no longer be able to reply."

Spiders most recently released GreedFall 2: The Dying World for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in March of this year.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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