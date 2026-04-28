GreedFall Developer Spiders is Reportedly Shutting Down - News

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Video game studio Spiders, best known for developing RPGs GreedFall, Steelrising, and more, is reportedly shuttiding down, according to French website Origami.

Parent company Nacon was looking to sell the studio, but was unable to find a buyer. The publisher's administrator will be requesting liquidation tomorrow. This is a "simple formality at this stage," according to several sources closes to the case.

Nacon in February did file for insolvency and applied for the opening of judicial reorganization proceedings before the Lille Metropole Commercial Court and delayed its Nacon Connect 2026 showcase from March 4 until May.

Spiders most recently released GreedFall 2: The Dying World for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in March of this year.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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