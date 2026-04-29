Console Archives Rohga: Armor Force Launches Tomorrow, April 30 - News

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Developer Hamster announced Console Archives Rohga: Armor Force will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 and PlayStation 5 on April 30 for $11.99 / 1,200 yen.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Rohga: Armor Force was released by Data East in 1996 for 32-bit home console.

There are a whopping 64 different machines! In this shooting game, you can combine four types of BODY, ARM, and LEG to create your own custom machine and battle with it.

The year is 2001 AD. The battle between wolves with steel fangs is about to begin.

The Console Archives series is developed with the concept of faithfully reproducing masterpieces released on various home game consoles, allowing players to easily enjoy them on the latest hardware.

The series is packed with convenient features, including customizable button layouts and screen settings, as well as the ability to save and load at any point.

Whether you played them back in the day or are experiencing them for the first time, please enjoy the masterpieces that shaped the history of console gaming!

(The options menu and manual are available in Japanese, English, French, German, Italian, and Spanish.)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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